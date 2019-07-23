Larry Young Morning Show
Maryland Gets $125M Federal Grant To Expand Howard Street Tunnel

Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that Maryland will receive $125 million in federal grant money to support a joint project with CSX to expand the Howard Street tunnel. However, the grant is far less than what the state asked for.

The Hogan administration says the money will allow the state to partner with CSX Transportation to double-stack shipping containers in the Howard Street Tunnel to break the rail bottleneck before the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

