Baltimore Man Charged In PG County Murder Of Transgender Woman

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged in the killing of Zoe Spears, a transgender woman who was fatally shot on June 13 in Prince George’s County.

Spears, 23, was found shot to death the night of June 13 in Fairmount Heights.

Police say, Gerardo Thomas, 33, of Baltimore, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday and is being held without bond.

The investigation began with images of a Dodge Caravan captured by a security camera across the street from where the shooting took place.

After detectives found the van they believed was in the video, they determined it had been rented from an Enterprise franchise in Baltimore by Thomas after he had been in a car accident.

Dre Johnson Posted 6 hours ago

