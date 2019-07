Actress Rain Pryor Vane has officially filed paperwork to run for city council in Baltimore’s third district.

She is taking on incumbent Ryan Dorsey, who represents the northeast part of the city.

She said she has lived in the city for 13 years and has had family reside here since the 1920s.

Source:FoxBaltimore