Baltimore City Police’s new crime plan is a comprehensive plan that weighs heavily on “data driven policing.”

It uses data to identify potential suspects and victims. The five-year-plan has a goal to reduce violent crime in the city.

Read below the plans that were released today.

Source:

BDP Crime Reduction Strategy

BDP Crime and Department Transformation Plan

