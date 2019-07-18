B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Family Fun Field Day

Calling all Baltimore City kids!

You’re invited to join State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby at the next B’More Pop Up Friday (July 19). Attendees will enjoy an evening full of outdoor fun including music, food, games and even pony rides!

Children 11 and under will need to come with a chaperone. The Old Town Friday Field Day will be held from 6 PM – 9 PM at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center.

Check out the flyer below for more details.

