Baltimore City Police Released New Crime Plan Thursday

Baltimore City Police’s new crime plan is a comprehensive plan that weighs heavily on “data driven policing.”

It uses data to identify potential suspects and victims. The five-year-plan has a goal to reduce violent crime in the city.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Police will release a new crime plan Thursday.

via WMAR2News:

Since Commissioner Michael Harrison took over, the pressure has been on to create a comprehensive plan to tackle the escalating violent crime rate.

On Wednesday night Harrison and Mayor Jack Young were ready for a Violence Reduction Initiative Walk in Pigtown that was rained out right before it started.

“All of our department and all of our citizens and our stakeholders and our electorates, we all want to be together and we’ll talk about that together tomorrow,” said Harrison. “It’s just going to require a little bit of patience.”

Parts of the plan he has revealed include creating micro zones where they focus efforts on high crime areas, increased accountability and foot patrol.

Source:WMAR2News