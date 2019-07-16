According to Authorities Kelvin James Dark, a rapper known as K Digga was arrested at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, after he was caught tossing $250k worth of kilos of methamphetamine over the balcony at the Atlantic. Officers said a stolen firearm was also found on the scene, along with $60K worth of marijuana.

K Digga was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Rapper Throws $250K Worth Of Meth Over a Balcony To Avoid Raid was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Hot 107.9 Staff Posted July 16, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: