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Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore

Published on June 25, 2026

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  • Diverse events across Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties.
  • Fireworks displays, live music, family activities, and historical reenactments featured.
  • Celebrations range from large-scale festivals to local parades and community gatherings.
4th of July fireworks in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA
VW Pics

Maryland is gearing up for a patriotic Fourth of July as communities across the Baltimore region celebrate America’s 250th birthday with fireworks, parades, concerts, festivals and family-friendly events. Whether you’re looking for a waterfront fireworks show, a hometown parade or an all-day celebration, here’s a roundup of Independence Day events happening across Baltimore City and surrounding counties.

Baltimore City

Inner Harbor July 4 Celebration (July 4)

  • 6 p.m. – Celebration kickoff at the Amphitheater
  • 7 p.m. – Live music by Avenue 66 along the Waterfront Promenade
  • 9 p.m. – Fireworks at the Waterfront Promenade
  • 9:30 p.m. – Drone show at Middle Branch Park

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival (July 4)

  • Begins at 1 p.m.
  • Live music, poetry, historical reenactments, children’s activities and local vendors
  • Drone show at 9:30 p.m.

B&O Railroad Museum: 250th All-American Bash (July 4)

  • 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Historic train displays
  • Live country music and dance lessons
  • Lawn games and family activities

Baltimore Museum of Industry: Park & Relax (July 4)

  • 6-10 p.m.
  • Live jazz
  • Face painting
  • Fireworks viewing beginning at 9 p.m.

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis 250 Celebration

  • Parade at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks over Spa Creek at 9:15 p.m.

Other July 4 Events

  • Cape St. Claire Parade (10 a.m.)
  • Eastport Parade (9 a.m.)
  • Galesville Parade (1-4 p.m.)
  • Severna Park Parade (10 a.m.)
  • West Annapolis Bike Parade (10:30 a.m.)
  • Historic Annapolis Festival (Noon-4 p.m.)

July 3

  • Glen Burnie Fireworks at Saw Mill Park (9 p.m.)

Baltimore County

BSO Star-Spangled 250 (July 3 & 4)

  • Live Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performance
  • Fireworks finale

Catonsville Parade & Fireworks (July 4)

  • Bike ride
  • Children’s activities
  • 3 p.m. parade
  • Family Fun Fest
  • Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Dundalk Fireworks Spectacular (July 4)

  • Live entertainment
  • Carnival rides
  • Food vendors
  • Fireworks at dusk

Fullerton Fireworks Celebration (July 4)

  • Music and food begin at 2 p.m.
  • Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Additional Celebrations

  • Hereford Parade & Fireworks (June 28)
  • Jacksonville Fireworks (June 27)
  • Kingsville Fireworks (July 5)
  • Middle River Fireworks (July 4)
  • Towson Fireworks (July 4)

Carroll County

Carroll County Farm Museum (July 4)

  • Gates open at 4 p.m.
  • Live music
  • Food vendors
  • Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Other Events

  • Manchester Parade (June 30) & Fireworks (July 2)
  • Mount Airy Fireworks (July 3)
  • Sykesville Let Freedom Ring Parade (July 4)
  • Taneytown Fireworks (July 3)

Harford County

Red, White & Boom – Aberdeen (July 4)

  • 7-9:30 p.m.
  • Family games and activities
  • Fireworks finale

Bel Air America 250 Celebration (July 4)

  • Flag raising
  • Pancake breakfast
  • Family activities
  • Parade
  • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Havre de Grace (July 5)

  • Parade
  • Concert
  • Fireworks along the Susquehanna River

Howard County

Columbia Lakefront Celebration (July 4)

  • Food trucks
  • Live music
  • Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

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