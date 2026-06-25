Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore
- Diverse events across Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties.
- Fireworks displays, live music, family activities, and historical reenactments featured.
- Celebrations range from large-scale festivals to local parades and community gatherings.
Maryland is gearing up for a patriotic Fourth of July as communities across the Baltimore region celebrate America’s 250th birthday with fireworks, parades, concerts, festivals and family-friendly events. Whether you’re looking for a waterfront fireworks show, a hometown parade or an all-day celebration, here’s a roundup of Independence Day events happening across Baltimore City and surrounding counties.
Baltimore City
Inner Harbor July 4 Celebration (July 4)
- 6 p.m. – Celebration kickoff at the Amphitheater
- 7 p.m. – Live music by Avenue 66 along the Waterfront Promenade
- 9 p.m. – Fireworks at the Waterfront Promenade
- 9:30 p.m. – Drone show at Middle Branch Park
Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival (July 4)
- Begins at 1 p.m.
- Live music, poetry, historical reenactments, children’s activities and local vendors
- Drone show at 9:30 p.m.
B&O Railroad Museum: 250th All-American Bash (July 4)
- 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Historic train displays
- Live country music and dance lessons
- Lawn games and family activities
Baltimore Museum of Industry: Park & Relax (July 4)
- 6-10 p.m.
- Live jazz
- Face painting
- Fireworks viewing beginning at 9 p.m.
Anne Arundel County
Annapolis 250 Celebration
- Parade at 6:30 p.m.
- Fireworks over Spa Creek at 9:15 p.m.
Other July 4 Events
- Cape St. Claire Parade (10 a.m.)
- Eastport Parade (9 a.m.)
- Galesville Parade (1-4 p.m.)
- Severna Park Parade (10 a.m.)
- West Annapolis Bike Parade (10:30 a.m.)
- Historic Annapolis Festival (Noon-4 p.m.)
July 3
- Glen Burnie Fireworks at Saw Mill Park (9 p.m.)
Baltimore County
BSO Star-Spangled 250 (July 3 & 4)
- Live Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performance
- Fireworks finale
Catonsville Parade & Fireworks (July 4)
- Bike ride
- Children’s activities
- 3 p.m. parade
- Family Fun Fest
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Dundalk Fireworks Spectacular (July 4)
- Live entertainment
- Carnival rides
- Food vendors
- Fireworks at dusk
Fullerton Fireworks Celebration (July 4)
- Music and food begin at 2 p.m.
- Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
Additional Celebrations
- Hereford Parade & Fireworks (June 28)
- Jacksonville Fireworks (June 27)
- Kingsville Fireworks (July 5)
- Middle River Fireworks (July 4)
- Towson Fireworks (July 4)
Carroll County
Carroll County Farm Museum (July 4)
- Gates open at 4 p.m.
- Live music
- Food vendors
- Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
Other Events
- Manchester Parade (June 30) & Fireworks (July 2)
- Mount Airy Fireworks (July 3)
- Sykesville Let Freedom Ring Parade (July 4)
- Taneytown Fireworks (July 3)
Harford County
Red, White & Boom – Aberdeen (July 4)
- 7-9:30 p.m.
- Family games and activities
- Fireworks finale
Bel Air America 250 Celebration (July 4)
- Flag raising
- Pancake breakfast
- Family activities
- Parade
- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Havre de Grace (July 5)
- Parade
- Concert
- Fireworks along the Susquehanna River
Howard County
Columbia Lakefront Celebration (July 4)
- Food trucks
- Live music
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
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