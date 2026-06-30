Ravens to Host Free Training Camp Practice At University Of Maryland For First Time

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing training camp to Prince George’s County for the first time, giving fans a chance to watch the team prepare for the 2026 NFL season at a historic open practice.

The Ravens announced they will hold a free, ticketed training camp practice at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at SECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Maryland in College Park.

The event marks the first NFL practice ever held at SECU Stadium, home of the Maryland Terrapins, and serves as the Ravens’ first official fan event in Prince George’s County.

Fans who attend will have the opportunity to watch the team practice up close while enjoying a variety of family-friendly activities. Following practice, children ages 6 to 12 will have the chance to participate in an autograph session with Ravens players. The event will also feature appearances by the Ravens Cheerleaders, performances from Baltimore’s Marching Ravens, interactive fan experiences and activities for children.

Concession stands will be open throughout the event, and parking will be available on campus for $10 per vehicle.

The practice is free to attend, but tickets are required. Fans can begin claiming tickets starting Thursday, July 9, through the Ravens’ official website or the Ravens Mobile App. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The practice comes just months after the NFL approved an expansion of the Ravens’ Home Marketing Area (HMA), allowing the team to more actively engage fans in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Under the updated policy, the Ravens can expand community outreach, youth football programs, school visits, watch parties and other fan engagement efforts in the region while sharing the market with the Washington Commanders.

The University of Maryland practice is expected to be one of several new initiatives aimed at strengthening the Ravens’ presence across more communities throughout Maryland.

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Ravens to Host Free Training Camp Practice At University Of Maryland For First Time was originally published on 92q.com