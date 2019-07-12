Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Midwife Allegedly Stole From Pregnant Woman

Leave a comment
A pregnant woman holds her belly, 12 July 2002. AFR Picture by LOUISE KENNERLEY

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

An Annapolis midwife is accused of stealing  $30,000 from pregnant women in a birthing center scheme.

Court records obtained by The Capital accuse 66-year-old Margaret McAleer of collecting cash from 31 mothers-to-be over two years.

Anne Arundel County police say McAleer charged the patients $1,000 each ahead of prenatal appointments at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. She allegedly then changed receipt records using Microsoft Word to hide the payments and would keep the money. The women would later find out they had outstanding balances they thought they’d paid.

Crumpton has been charged with operating a theft scheme.

See Also: Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About Missing Chicago Pregnant Postal Worker

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Annapolis , Anne Arundel County , crime , pregnancy

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
A pregnant woman holds her belly, 12 July 2002. AFR Picture by LOUISE KENNERLEY
Maryland Midwife Allegedly Stole From Pregnant Woman

An Annapolis midwife is accused of stealing  $30,000 from pregnant women in a birthing center scheme. Court records obtained by…
07.12.19
A marijuana leaf. 28 June 1998. AFR GENERIC Picture by ROB HOMER.
Maryland Man Convicted For Killing Man During Drug…

A Maryland man is heading to jail after a jury found him guilty of killing Washington, D.C. man during a cannabis…
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close