Teens ‘Smash and Grab’ At Jewelry Store In Arundel Mills Mall

Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the teens who smashed and grabbed between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of jewelry at Arundel Mills Mall.
Officers responded to the Grand Jewelry at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday for the reported theft. Two male teens, around 16 or 17 years old, entered the business, police said. One smashed the glass jewelry counter with a heavy object, while the other grabbed jewelry.
Police are still investigating the incident.
