Local
HomeLocal

New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Neighborhood

Leave a comment
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA

Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city.

They cut the ribbon on its 6th location at 423 E. Patapsco in Brooklyn last month. Safe Streets helps stop violence in communities by networking with neighboring businesses, handing out job applications for prospective employers, and connecting with young people.

Catholic Charities opened its first Safe Streets in 2015 in the Sandtown-Winchester community following a surge in violence after the death of Freddie Gray. Since then, the Safe Streets Sandtown-Winchester team have prevented 515 incidents from becoming violent.

Coordinators and those who volunteer with Safe Streets believe a city that’s seeing homicide numbers over 300 every year needs improvement in every neighborhood. They hope to have 10 sites funded and up and running by the end of 2019.

See Also: ‘Safe Street’ Program Use Mediation To Help Resolve Conflict

Source: WMAR 2 News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore , Catholic Charities , Safe Streets Program

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close