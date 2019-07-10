Local
Man Wanted For Sexual Assault of Elderly Woman

Baltimore Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman.

Officers found the victim Monday near the 3200 block of Elliott Street suffering from a broken leg and other injuries from the assault.

She told investigators she was walking in the area of Clinton and Elliott streets when she was approached by a man asking for help. That man then lured her into a home where he proceeded to physically and sexually assault her.

Police released a photo of the suspect, saying he is between 30 to 35 years of age, wearing a black top and a black hat.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact Special Investigations detectives, at 410-396-2076 or simply dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

