Man Wanted For Sexual Assault of Elderly Woman

Baltimore Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman.

Officers found the victim Monday near the 3200 block of Elliott Street suffering from a broken leg and other injuries from the assault.

She told investigators she was walking in the area of Clinton and Elliott streets when she was approached by a man asking for help. That man then lured her into a home where he proceeded to physically and sexually assault her.

Police released a photo of the suspect, saying he is between 30 to 35 years of age, wearing a black top and a black hat.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact Special Investigations detectives, at 410-396-2076 or simply dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore