Hearing Set for Maryland Newspaper Shooting Case

Woman harassed by alleged Capital Gazette shooter speaks on NBC's 'Today show'.

A pretrial hearing is set for Tuesday in the case of the man charged with the deadly Capital Gazette newspaper shooting.

Attorneys for the defense and the prosecution are expected to argue before an Annapolis judge about what information they will be required to share with each other before the trial of Jarrod Ramos begins in November.

Ramos, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 28, 2018, shooting deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara.

His lawyers have filed pleas of not guilty and not criminally responsible , Maryland’s version of an insanity defense. Police say they captured Ramos hiding under a desk after the shooting.

Annapolis , Capital Gazette Shooting

