Plastic Bag Ban Proposed In Baltimore Includes Fines & Jail Time

A ban on plastic bags is proposed in Baltimore City.
The bill has come up eight times before in the City Council, but it has been vetoed by former Mayors, according to Fox 45.
Under this new effort, the plastic bags would be banned and five cents would be charged for every paper bag.
Councilman Henry is the bill’s main sponsor. He says that the purpose of the bill would be to “reduce littering and to eliminate reliance on plastic.”
If the bill passes and retailers still supply plastic bags, the retailer may be subject to up to $1,000 in fines or six months in jail.
