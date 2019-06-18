A ban on plastic bags is proposed in Baltimore City.

The bill has come up eight times before in the City Council, but it has been vetoed by former Mayors, according to Fox 45.

Under this new effort, the plastic bags would be banned and five cents would be charged for every paper bag.

Councilman Henry is the bill’s main sponsor. He says that the purpose of the bill would be to “reduce littering and to eliminate reliance on plastic.”

If the bill passes and retailers still supply plastic bags, the retailer may be subject to up to $1,000 in fines or six months in jail.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Plastic Bag Ban Proposed In Baltimore Includes Fines & Jail Time was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted June 18, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: