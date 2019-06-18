‘Mod Squad’ Bank Robbers Wanted by the FBI

A crew of bank robbers dub the Mod Squad are wanted by the FBI for more than a dozen crimes. They’re accused of knocking over 13 from Anne Arundel to Baltimore County and in the City.

FBI investigators say they change the style of the crime during each heist.

“Changing sunglasses, changing hairdos, wigs, appearance changes throughout all the robberies,” said Special Agent John Krajnak, FBI.

They’ve dodged arrest, but not surveillance cameras. And now, federal investigators said pictures released could be the key to tracking down the four bank robbers.

Krajnak said the suspects are all young, two men and two women in their early twenties to mid-thirties.

“Specific to the Mod Squad, they’ve never displayed a weapon in any of their robberies. Their notes do threaten violence against the employees and the customers of each of the banks, so we do believe that potential is there and we approach is as such,” Krajnak said.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance pictures, the FBI is offering a reward for information, and want to hear from the public right away.

