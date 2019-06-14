DOT Manager Fired For Driving For Ridesharing Service During Work Hours

An internal investigation by the Department of Transportation found a manager was driving for a ridesharing service during his regular work hours.

He has since been let go. The Office of the Inspector General found he frequently arrived late for work, while reporting normal work hours on his timesheet.

On three of the four occasions, the manager’s scheduled showed he attended DOT related meetings in the same areas where the ridesharing records said he drove.

Side hustles are okay, but make sure you are earning extra funds outside of your regular office hours.

Source: CBS Baltimore

