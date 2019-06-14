Local
HomeLocal

DOT Manager Fired For Driving For Ridesharing Service During Work Hours

Leave a comment
WASHINGTON, DC - APR 4: UberX driver, Michael Belet, checks th

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

An internal investigation by the Department of Transportation found a manager was driving for a ridesharing service during his regular work hours.

He has since been let go. The Office of the Inspector General found he frequently arrived late for work, while reporting normal work hours on his timesheet.

On three of the four occasions, the manager’s scheduled showed he attended DOT related meetings in the same areas where the ridesharing records said he drove.

Side hustles are okay, but make sure you are earning extra funds outside of your regular office hours.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore's Department of Transportation

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close