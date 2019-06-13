Local
HomeLocal

Central Pennsylvania Earthquake Felt in Parts of Maryland Overnight

Leave a comment
Flooding in Yorkshire

Source: Jason Pass/WENN.com / WENN

A earthquake hit Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, and could reportedly be felt in areas of Maryland.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4 magnitude  earthquake struck at around 8:30 p.m. which is about an hour from the Pennsylvania/Maryland state line.

See Also: Portion of York Road Back Open After Large Sinkhole Forms

Frederick, Westminster and Monkton were among the areas in Maryland that felt the magnitude of the earthquake.

Did you feel it?

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: University Of Pennsylvania On Edge Over ‘Daily Lynching’ Calendar Targeting Black Freshmen

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Earthquake , Maryland , Pennsylvania

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close