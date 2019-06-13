Portion of York Road Back Open After Large Sinkhole Forms

Drivers can now travel comfortably on York Rd. in Timonium.

York and Padonia Roads has re opened to traffic.

Repair crews worked all night in the rain to make a temporary repair to a huge sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/VKVFDdCU61 — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) June 13, 2019

The road eopened to traffic just before 7 a.m. Thursday after shutting down just south of East Padonia Road after a sinkhole opened up in the street Wednesday.

See Also: Large Sinkhole Forms in Timonium Closing York Rd.

Baltimore County officials to CBS Baltimore a water main tie-in was broken during overnight construction. They said that’s whats to blame for the massive sinkhole, which crumbled multiple lanes.

The sinkhole itself was 8 feet deep, 30 feet wide and 50 feet long. Crew members worked over night in order to reopen the roads for morning rush hour.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: