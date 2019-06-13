Local
Portion of York Road Back Open After Large Sinkhole Forms

Drivers can now travel comfortably on York Rd. in Timonium.

The road eopened to traffic just before 7 a.m. Thursday after shutting down just south of East Padonia Road after a sinkhole opened up in the street Wednesday.

Baltimore County officials to CBS Baltimore a water main tie-in was broken during overnight construction. They said that’s whats to blame for the massive sinkhole, which crumbled multiple lanes.

The sinkhole itself was 8 feet deep, 30 feet wide and 50 feet long. Crew members worked over night in order to reopen the roads for morning rush hour.

Source: CBS Baltimore

