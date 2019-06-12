Large Sinkhole Forms in Timonium Closing York Rd.

Crews closed York Road at E. Padonia Road in Timonium Wednesday after a water main break created a large sinkhole.
They were able to turn off the water, but not before it began cascading North up the street. Construction workers had been working on the water main when it broke around 4 a.m.
Officials are now concerned about the adjacent gas line. The gas line must be secured before any repairs can begin on the broken water main and the road.
It is unclear if any businesses in the area were affected. Drivers should avoid the area. Deerco Road can be used as an alternative route.
Source: CBS Baltimore
