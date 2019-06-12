Local
1 Dead After Triple Shooting in Baltimore

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Baltimore City police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man after a shooting on the 1400 block of May Court.

Police were called to the scene around midnight Wednesday morning. They found one of the victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The two other victims took themselves to the hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

