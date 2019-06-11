Baltimore County School Board to Vote on School Calendar Changes

Baltimore County kids will soon find out whether or not they’ll be able to enjoy an extra few days of summer vacation.

The Baltimore County School Board will vote Tuesday evening on whether to change the school year calendar for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The board has two choices: move the start of the school year back to August 26 or keep the current start date to Tuesday, September 3, the day after Labor Day.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order almost 3 years ago requiring all public schools to start their academic year the day after Labor Day.

He as well as Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot said starting school after Labor Day will boost tourism in resort areas of Maryland like Ocean City.

Source: Fox Baltimore

