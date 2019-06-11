Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County School Board to Vote on School Calendar Changes

Leave a comment
Baltimore Public School's City Schools - Kids

Source: Baltimore Public Schools / Arezo Rahmani

Baltimore County kids will soon find out whether or not they’ll be able to enjoy an extra few days of summer vacation.

The Baltimore County School Board will vote Tuesday evening on whether to change the school year calendar for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The board has two choices: move the start of the school year back to August 26 or keep the current start date to Tuesday, September 3, the day after Labor Day.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed an executive order almost 3 years ago requiring all public schools to start their academic year the day after Labor Day.

He as well as Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot said starting school after Labor Day will boost tourism in resort areas of Maryland like Ocean City.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county , Baltimore County School Board

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close