South Baltimore Crime Walk After Violent Weekend

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was among dozens who took to the streets Monday night for an anti-violence walk through parts of the city that are no stranger to shootings.

The commissioner with his top staff members and Councilman Eric Costello gathered in the Otterbein and Sharp Leadenhall neighborhoods.

The walk was scheduled over a month ago, and it was coincidental that a man was killed on route just 2 days before.

Source:FoxBaltimore