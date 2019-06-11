Larry Young Morning Show
South Baltimore Crime Walk After Violent Weekend

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was among dozens who took to the streets Monday night for an anti-violence walk through parts of the city that are no stranger to shootings.

The commissioner with his top staff members and Councilman Eric Costello gathered in the Otterbein and Sharp Leadenhall neighborhoods.

See Also: Former Loyola Basketball Player And Comedian Gerald Brown Killed

The walk was scheduled over a month ago, and it was coincidental that a man was killed on route just 2 days before.

