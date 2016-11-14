Towson University Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Donald Trump [VIDEO]

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”Zim7PI9Y4_jU” player=”q7EjIIZPRXyA”]

Hundreds of Towson University students walked out of class today (November 14) to protest President-elect Donald Trump in a movement organized by the Social Justice Collective, according to The Towerlight.

WJZ reports,

“This is one of the most important moments for faculty, staff, and students to come together to stand against Trump’s hatred, racism, bigotry, homophobia, Islamaphobia, and misogyny,” an email from the Social Justice Collective said. “We do not stand for hate and we will not tolerate this on our campus, in our community, or in our country.”

While Towson joins the list of Americans protesting in outrage over Trump’s shocking win, this protest in particular is said to be – in part – the result of an incident on campus where two African American students were reportedly harassed on their way to class the day after election.

Campus police step in after student causes disruption AT walkout @cbsbaltimore #wjz pic.twitter.com/ipvvCEEjwv — MeghanWJZ (@MeghanWJZ) November 14, 2016

