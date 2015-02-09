Cops Caught On Facebook Showing Their Racial Biases

Many in law enforcement use social media to nab criminals, so you’d think that they’d know to be careful when posting on websites like Facebook, because everyone is watching. Cops across the country have naively been using social media sites to rant about their jobs and put a spotlight on their racial biases. The Marshall Project published a collection of Facebook posts by police officers that expose their prejudices. The roundup was inspired by remarks made by Cynthia Whitlatch, a White female Seattle police officer who was caught racial profiling on a dashboard camera. Whitlatch then took to Facebook to go on a rant about African Americans. “If you believe that Blacks are NOT accusing white America for their problems then you are missing the point of the riots in Ferguson and the chronic Black racism that far exceeds any white racism in this country,” she posted. “I am tired of Black peoples [sic] paranoia that white people are out to get them. I am tired of hearing a black racist tell me the only reason they are being contacted is because they are Black solely because I am NOT Black.” Whitlatch is currently on home leave with pay and the department is conducting an investigation into her practices. Read more.
Report: African American Unemployment Rate Was 10.3% for January 2015
The Black unemployment rate still remains stagnant. According to a recent report, the percentage of African Americans who were unemployed dropped from 10.4% in December 2014, to 10.3% in January 2015. Last month the jobless rate for African American men was 10.6%. African Americans and teenagers are the only groups in the nation that have unemployment rates that are in the double digits. The collective jobless rate for January 2015 was 5.7%. The Congressional Black Caucus will meet with President Obama at the White House soon, and black unemployment will be on the agenda. Read more.
Damon Dash and Kanye West Working on a Film Deal?
Despite having beef in the past, Damon Dash and Kanye West are trying to make amends. They’re reportedly teaming up to make their mark in the film industry. Dash recently posted of photo on Instagram of West, rapper Q-Tip and himself with the caption, “”The thing we don’t do historically and culturally is stick together but we are stopping that now if we stick together we don’t need any middle men from others [sic] cultures… We know we can do it on our own…but we are so powerful together…pause and we have our own money..we already made history in music so we can do that for fun so we’re gonna do movies… This is like when Spielberg and Geffen got together and did dreamworks…it’s time…me and kanye making movies and my brother Qtip was there to bless the deal.” The movie industry is nothing new for Dash. He has worked on projects like “Shadowboxer,” “The Woodsman,” “Tennessee,” and “State Property 2.” Read more.
