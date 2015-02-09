Cops Caught On Facebook Showing Their Racial Biases

Many in law enforcement use social media to nab criminals, so you’d think that they’d know to be careful when posting on websites like Facebook, because everyone is watching. Cops across the country have naively been using social media sites to rant about their jobs and put a spotlight on their racial biases. The Marshall Project published a collection of Facebook posts by police officers that expose their prejudices. The roundup was inspired by remarks made by Cynthia Whitlatch, a White female Seattle police officer who was caught racial profiling on a dashboard camera. Whitlatch then took to Facebook to go on a rant about African Americans. “If you believe that Blacks are NOT accusing white America for their problems then you are missing the point of the riots in Ferguson and the chronic Black racism that far exceeds any white racism in this country,” she posted. “I am tired of Black peoples [sic] paranoia that white people are out to get them. I am tired of hearing a black racist tell me the only reason they are being contacted is because they are Black solely because I am NOT Black.” Whitlatch is currently on home leave with pay and the department is conducting an investigation into her practices. Read more.

Report: African American Unemployment Rate Was 10.3% for January 2015

The Black unemployment rate still remains stagnant. According to a recent report, the percentage of African Americans who were unemployed dropped from 10.4% in December 2014, to 10.3% in January 2015. Last month the jobless rate for African American men was 10.6%. African Americans and teenagers are the only groups in the nation that have unemployment rates that are in the double digits. The collective jobless rate for January 2015 was 5.7%. The Congressional Black Caucus will meet with President Obama at the White House soon, and black unemployment will be on the agenda. Read more.

Damon Dash and Kanye West Working on a Film Deal?

Despite having beef in the past, Damon Dash and Kanye West are trying to make amends. They’re reportedly teaming up to make their mark in the film industry. Dash recently posted of photo on Instagram of West, rapper Q-Tip and himself with the caption, “”The thing we don’t do historically and culturally is stick together but we are stopping that now if we stick together we don’t need any middle men from others [sic] cultures… We know we can do it on our own…but we are so powerful together…pause and we have our own money..we already made history in music so we can do that for fun so we’re gonna do movies… This is like when Spielberg and Geffen got together and did dreamworks…it’s time…me and kanye making movies and my brother Qtip was there to bless the deal.” The movie industry is nothing new for Dash. He has worked on projects like “Shadowboxer,” “The Woodsman,” “Tennessee,” and “State Property 2.” Read more.

NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 99 photos Launch gallery NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 1. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 1 of 99 2. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 2 of 99 3. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 3 of 99 4. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:facebook 4 of 99 5. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 5 of 99 6. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 6 of 99 7. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 7 of 99 8. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 8 of 99 9. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 9 of 99 10. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 10 of 99 11. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 11 of 99 12. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 12 of 99 13. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 13 of 99 14. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 14 of 99 15. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 15 of 99 16. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:The Action Lab 16 of 99 17. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 17 of 99 18. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 18 of 99 19. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 19 of 99 20. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 20 of 99 21. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 21 of 99 22. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 22 of 99 23. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 23 of 99 24. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 24 of 99 25. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:YE 313 Magazine 25 of 99 26. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 26 of 99 27. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 27 of 99 28. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 28 of 99 29. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 29 of 99 30. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 30 of 99 31. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 31 of 99 32. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Robin Akinwale 32 of 99 33. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 33 of 99 34. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 34 of 99 35. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 35 of 99 36. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 36 of 99 37. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 37 of 99 38. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 38 of 99 39. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 39 of 99 40. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 40 of 99 41. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 41 of 99 42. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 42 of 99 43. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 43 of 99 44. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 44 of 99 45. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 45 of 99 46. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 46 of 99 47. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 47 of 99 48. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 48 of 99 49. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 49 of 99 50. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 50 of 99 51. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 51 of 99 52. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 52 of 99 53. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 53 of 99 54. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 54 of 99 55. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 55 of 99 56. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 56 of 99 57. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 57 of 99 58. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 58 of 99 59. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 59 of 99 60. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-19-15) 60 of 99 61. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-18-15) 61 of 99 62. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-16-15) 62 of 99 63. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-13-15) 63 of 99 64. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-12-15) 64 of 99 65. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-11-15) 65 of 99 66. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-10-15) 66 of 99 67. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-09-15) 67 of 99 68. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-07-15) 68 of 99 69. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-06-15) 69 of 99 70. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-04-15) 70 of 99 71. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-03-15) 71 of 99 72. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-02-15) 72 of 99 73. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-30-15) 73 of 99 74. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-29-15) 74 of 99 75. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-27-15) 75 of 99 76. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-26-15) 76 of 99 77. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-24-15) 77 of 99 78. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-23-15) 78 of 99 79. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-20-15) 79 of 99 80. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 80 of 99 81. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-14-15) 81 of 99 82. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-13-15) 82 of 99 83. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-12-15) 83 of 99 84. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-09-15) 84 of 99 85. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-08-15) 85 of 99 86. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-07-15) 86 of 99 87. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-06-15) 87 of 99 88. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-05-15) 88 of 99 89. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-15-2014) 89 of 99 90. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-11-2014) 90 of 99 91. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-30-2014) 91 of 99 92. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-9-2014) 92 of 99 93. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-29-14) 93 of 99 94. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-02-2015) 94 of 99 95. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-8-14) 95 of 99 96. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-7-2014) 96 of 99 97. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-26-14) 97 of 99 98. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (7-29-14) 98 of 99 99. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (10-7-14) 99 of 99 Skip ad Continue reading NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day

Cops Caught On Facebook Showing Their Racial Biases was originally published on newsone.com