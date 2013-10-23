Roland Martin talks with Dr. Janna Andrews and singer Kelly Price about breast cancer’s impact on Black women. White women are more likely to get a diagnosis, but the disease is more likely to end in death for Black women — 41 percent more likely, according to the CDC, said Andrews.

“When black women are getting their mammograms and [the diagnoses are] abnormal there is a delay between that abnormal mammogram and having a biopsy,” the oncologist explained.

Andrews also described a virulent form of breast cancer that black women are more likely to get. Find out what it is by listening to the full exchange between Roland Martin and both women below; and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. EST.

Why Breast Cancer Is More Lethal To Black Women was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: