Snoop Lion Donates Money For Funeral Of Murdered California Girl

Rapper Snoop Lion (pictured above) has donated money toward the funeral of 6-year-old Tiana Ricks (pictured) of California, who was reportedly murdered last weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tiana and her father were reportedly attending a party at a Moreno Valley home last Sunday when two men approached them in the driveway and opened fire.

Though her father survived, Tiana would later die at a hospital. Snoop Lion said in the statement to the Times:

“Little 6-year-old girls are not supposed to die from a gunshot. But it keeps happening. From the mass shootings in Aurora and Newtown, to gang violence in the streets and murders in our own backyards, too many tears are being shed, too many young lives are being cut short. We need to come together to change this.”

Speaking further about the shooting, Snoop noted Tiana’s musical prowess. ”Beautiful Tiana loved to play the piano — she had a whole life ahead of her which…should have been filled with love and music,” he said.

Snoop also promoted his anti-violence campaign, “No Guns Allowed,” named after a song he recorded this year of the same name.

“We’ve lost too many kids to senseless gun violence — and these circumstances inspired the launch of my anti-violence campaign in 2013 to get communities to embrace #NoGunsAllowed, Tiana’s loss reminds us of the urgent work we still have left to do. Love and peace with her family.”

Earlier this week, Compton rapper the Game donated $10,000 to the funeral costs. Upon first hearing the story and finding out the family was working to finance the funeral, he called his accountant.

“To lose a child is to lose your soul,” he told the Times in a statement. ”My prayers are with her family.” According to his Instagram, the ”very sad story hit me in a place nothing ever has.”

The Game also noted that the donation was part of his Robin Hood project, where he pledges to give away $1 million before Christmas ”to people I come in contact with around the world.”

Officials are still investigating the incident. Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt Lisa McConnell said the shooting could “possibly be gang-related,” but Tiana’s father does not have any known gang ties.

