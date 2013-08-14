Texas Congressman Claims House Has Votes To Impeach Obama

As Charles Pierce noted, now that Michelle Bachmann has left Congress to take her crazy show on the road and earn a real coin for it, there’s a rush among like-minded narcissistic nitwits to see someone seize her crown. No disrespect to others in contention, but Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX, pictured) is clearly proving that he is in it to win it. The Corpus Christie-area Congressman is making national headlines after lamenting at an open house held in Luling, Texas, last weekend that it’s a damn shame that Congress can’t get some real work done.

By getting real work done, he means removing President Barack Obama from office.

After being prompted by a constituent’s inquiry about President Obama’s birth certificate — yes, this is still an issue for some people — Farenthold spoke of impeachment and its chances of passing in the House of Representatives.

Farenthold said:

I think unfortunately the horse is already out of the barn on this, on the whole birth certificate issue…. The original Congress when his eligibility came up should have looked in to it and they didn’t. I’m not sure how we fix it. You tie in to a question I get a lot: ‘If everyone’s so unhappy with what the President’s done, why don’t you impeach him? I’ll give you a real frank answer about that: If we were to impeach the President tomorrow, you could probably get the votes in the House of Representatives to do it. But it would go to the Senate and he wouldn’t be convicted.

The exchange was recorded — although the YouTube clip has since been made private — but alas, nothing is every truly removed from the Internet:

The Congressman went on to explain the impeachment process, though he actually did make the case as to why failed attempts at impeaching a President are damaging to the country.

Farenthold explained:

What message do we send to America if we impeach Obama and he gets away with what he’s impeached for and he is found innocent? What then do we say is OK? Aside from the fact that it wouldn’t be effective, I think there’s some potential damage to society that would be done with a failed attempt at impeachment.

For a second there, he almost sounds sane. Not to mention, he’s right that the House probably could secure enough votes only to sink the measure in the Senate. But at the same time, Farenthold never disavowed impeachment or the lingering conspiracy theories about President Obama’s purported true place of birth.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the “woman handed him documentation that she said ‘proves that a felony has been committed.’”

What did the GOP congressman say in response?

“I will certainly take a look at it.” He also asked a staffer to “get it on my desk where I can read it.”

Not surprisingly, this woman remained unconvinced that President Obama wasn’t a natural born Kenyan who needed to be removed from the White House and thrown in to a jail with Ms. Lauryn Hill.

“There’s [something] very sinister going on,” said the crazy lady. “It’s terrible.”

What’s terrible is that uneducated, xenophobic, if not flat-out racist White people continue to have their fears and idiocies exploited by the likes of Blake Farenthold. Worse is that even if he did call on those like this woman to exercise her brain cells, there’s another five pols on the Hill just waiting to say the opposite for a come-up.

You can’t see me, but I’m about to go bang my head on the desk in frustration.

