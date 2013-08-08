Just In
Home

Pastor Fired Over Attending Rick Ross Concert [POLL]

26-year-old Pastor Rodney Wills was fired from his position at a North Carolina church after he was spotted at a  Rick Ross concert.

Wills was a pastor at Mt. Salem Baptist Church in North Carolina for almost four years when he was unexpectedly fired.

The deacon board voted 11 to 3 when they met to vote whether Wills should keep his job or not.

Wills was unaware of his firing until he showed up to the church and he noticed his parking sign had been removed from his usual spot.

Pastor Fired Over Attending Rick Ross Concert [POLL] was originally published on elev8.com

rick ross

1 2Next page »

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close