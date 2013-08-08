Pastor Fired Over Attending Rick Ross Concert [POLL]

26-year-old Pastor Rodney Wills was fired from his position at a North Carolina church after he was spotted at a Rick Ross concert.

Wills was a pastor at Mt. Salem Baptist Church in North Carolina for almost four years when he was unexpectedly fired.

The deacon board voted 11 to 3 when they met to vote whether Wills should keep his job or not.

Wills was unaware of his firing until he showed up to the church and he noticed his parking sign had been removed from his usual spot.

