T.I.: If Trayvon Was My Son, Zimmerman Would Be Dead

According to the Southern rapper T.I. (pictured), if he was Trayvon Martin’s father, George Zimmerman wouldn’t have made it to trial.

RELATED: Never Forget: Trayvon’s Hoodie May Be Displayed In African American History Museum

Speaking to radio station Power 98, T.I. was upset over George Zimmerman’s not-guilty verdict, “Man, it was some bulls**t. My hat goes off to the Martin family, because if it was me and my child, there wouldn’t have been no trial. I’d have been on trial. It would’ve been the trial of the Father who killed the man who killed [his child]. That would have been my story. My hat goes off because [the Martin family] are much more clear and level-headed thinkers than [myself].”

Zimmerman has made headlines recently for allegedly speeding in Texas.

As NewsOne previously reported:

Zimmerman was driving a gray Honda pick-up with Florida plates and had the following exchange with the police officer: Officer: “Where you headed to?” Zimmerman: “Nowhere in particular.” Officer: “Nowhere in particular? Why do you say that?” Zimmerman: “You didn’t see my name?” Officer: What a coincidence.”

And shortly before that, Zimmerman reportedly helped a family escape from their overturned SUV in Florida last month.

As previously reported by NewsOne:

Killer George Zimmerman, 29, has allegedly emerged from hiding to rescue a family of four from an overturned SUV…. This is the first time that Zimmerman has been spotted in public since a jury of his peers — 5 White women and one Hispanic woman of unknown race — decided that he killed unarmed, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in self-defense after being brutally beaten, even though medical examiners and law enforcement testified that his injuries were “minor,” “insignificant,” and “non life-threatening.”

T.I.’s interview also touched on his latest projects, including the third season of VHI reality show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and upcoming album “Trouble Man II: He Who Wears the Crown.”

RELATED: Chaka Khan Boycotts Florida For Trayvon Martin

T.I.: If Trayvon Was My Son, Zimmerman Would Be Dead was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: