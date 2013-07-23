Charlie Wilson, Frankie Beverly And Maze And More Boycotting Florida. Will You Boycott Too?

The Legendary Stevie Wonder lead the charge last week when he announced he would be boycotting Florida after George Zimmerman was acquitted on all charges in the murder of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin and in protest of the controversial “Stand Your Ground” Law. A number of celebrities jumped on the bandwagon in support of justice for Trayvon Martin including Jay Z, Kanye West, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Mary Mary, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Wale, Rod Stewart and Frankie Beverly and Maze. More celebrities join the movement daily.

