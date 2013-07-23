National
Home

Charlie Wilson, Frankie Beverly And Maze And More Boycotting Florida. Will You Boycott Too?

The Legendary Stevie Wonder lead the charge last week when he announced he would be boycotting Florida after George Zimmerman was acquitted on all charges in the murder of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin and in protest of the controversial “Stand Your Ground” Law. A number of celebrities jumped on the bandwagon in support of justice for Trayvon Martin including Jay Z, Kanye West, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Mary Mary, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Wale, Rod Stewart and Frankie Beverly and Maze. More celebrities join the movement daily.

Continue reading more on this developing story here.

Justice For Trayvon Martin Rally At New Shiloh Baptist Church

Beyonce And Jay Z Rally For Justice For Trayvon Martin [PHOTO]

President Obama Speaks On Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman Verdict [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys Florida Boycott , artists boycotting Florida , boycott Florida , celebrities boycotting florida , Entertainment News , Florida Boycott , Florida Boycott George Zimmerman , George Zimmerman , Jay z Florida Boycott , Jay z Kanye Florida Boycott , Justin Timberlake Florida Boycott , Kanye West Florida Boycott , Madonna Florida Boycott , Rihanna Florida Boycott , Rod Stewart Florida Boycott , Stand Your Ground Laws , stevie wonder , Stevie Wonder Florida Boycott , Zimmerman Verdict

Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close