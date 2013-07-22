National
Home

Beyonce And Jay Z Rally For Justice For Trayvon Martin [PHOTO]

Superstar couple Jay Z and Beyonce rallied alongside Trayvon Martin‘s family in NY Saturday at a rally to seek justice for the murdered teen. This photo went viral immediately. Peaceful rallies were held in 100 cities around the nation Saturday at federal buildings, reactions to the shooting death of Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old African-American boy, by George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of murder last week.

“Jay Z told me, ‘I’m a father. Beyonce is a mother.’ We all feel the pain and apprehension — the laws must protect everybody, or it doesn’t protect anybody,” Sharpton said. “We do not come from hate, we come from love of children.”

Beyonce also posted the link to petition for justice for Trayvon here.

Continue reading more here…

Beyonce , Jay Z and Beyonce , Jay Z and Beyonce rally for Trayvon Martin , jay-z , Justice for Trayvon Martin

Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close