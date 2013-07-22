Beyonce And Jay Z Rally For Justice For Trayvon Martin [PHOTO]

Superstar couple Jay Z and Beyonce rallied alongside Trayvon Martin‘s family in NY Saturday at a rally to seek justice for the murdered teen. This photo went viral immediately. Peaceful rallies were held in 100 cities around the nation Saturday at federal buildings, reactions to the shooting death of Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old African-American boy, by George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of murder last week.

“Jay Z told me, ‘I’m a father. Beyonce is a mother.’ We all feel the pain and apprehension — the laws must protect everybody, or it doesn’t protect anybody,” Sharpton said. “We do not come from hate, we come from love of children.”

Beyonce also posted the link to petition for justice for Trayvon here.

