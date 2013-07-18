National
Martin Bashir: George W. Bush Is A Hoodlum, Not Trayvon Martin [VIDEO]

MSNBC journalist Martin Bashir did something that countless other politicians and pundits have refused to do: called out the criminalization of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin as a blatant show of hypocrisy in a nation that elected criminal George W. Bush president. Twice.

Bashir boldly declared the attacks on Martin racist, stating that conservative White people aren’t worried about the color of his [gold] teeth, but the color of his skin.

Bashir then listed crimes that Bush committed early in life — before he became a war criminal — and announced that he was the real hoodlum.

Watch Bashir rip into Bush below:

