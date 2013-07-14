National
Obama To File Civil Rights Charges Against George Zimmerman?

Just when you thought the Zimmerman verdict was final, the Dailycall.com website is reporting that the NAACP is calling on the Obama administration to file civil right charges against George Zimmerman  for violating the civil rights of Trayvon Martin.

The NAACP also tweeted out a petition urging the Justice Department to “open a civil rights case against George Zimmerman.

For more on this developing story, continue here.

Watoto Of The Nile Release “WARNING – A Dedication To Trayvon Martin” [VIDEO]

