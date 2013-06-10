Say What? Daycare Worker Fired For Being Unmarried And Pregnant!

Venita Short (pictured), a Cumberland County, Ga., preschool worker, is reportedly distraught, after she was allegedly fired for being pregnant and unmarried, according to ABC11.

After reportedly being employed for more than a year and a half at the New Life Baptist Daycare and Preschool in Fayetteville, receiving three pay raises, and loads of pats on the back for a job well done from the facility’s higher-ups, Short was reportedly floored by the administrator’s reactions to her out-of-wedlock pregnancy.

On hearing the news, Short was allegedly reminded by an unnamed administrator that fornication is a sin. She was then reportedly asked whether she planned on marrying, “I told her I plan to get married one day, but not because I’m pregnant,” Short told ABC11.

One week after being questioned about her pregnancy, Short said she was let go because she was unwed and expecting.

“They told me I was fired because I am pregnant and I am not married,” Short told ABC11.

Now the Mom-to-be reportedly plans on hiring a lawyer in order to work out the issue in a court of law.

Posted June 10, 2013

