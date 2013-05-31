Dad Claims Chuck E. Cheese Kept Disabled Daughter From Using Restroom

When Mark Eschoe reportedly took his 8-year-old disabled daughter, Marlee (pictured), to a Chuck E. Cheese birthday party in Cobb County, Ga., and tried to take her to the women’s bathroom, he was allegedly not allowed to. Now the miffed Father is angry and wants to make sure this occurrence does not happen to another parent with a special needs child, reports WSBTV.

Eschoe and his daughter reportedly attended the party on May 18th, not long after his daughter had been released from the hospital. Marlee had suffered two strokes, which were caused by brain aneurysms, within a six month period. The doting Dad told WSBTV reporters that he and Marlee were at Chuck E. Cheese about 20 minutes when she had to use the restroom.

Since Marlee needs assistance when using the restroom, Eschoe accompanied her. When a waitress witnessed Eschoe walking away from the men’s room, she informed him that the women’s bathroom was all clear.

Eschoe attempted to take Marlee to the women’s restroom, but he was reportedly stopped by the establishment’s manager.

According to Eschoe, the manager seemed irate, telling him, “No, you know what? I’m done. I’m not going to inconvenience my patrons. I don’t care if she’s special needs. I’m not going to treat her any differently.”

Eschoe and his wife, Kiyome, who was not present at the party, now say that the manager’s move to bar their daughter from using the public restroom facility violates the Americans With Disabilities Act since they were unable to provide an alternative solution.

Yet, an unidentified corporate spokesperson from the Chuck E. Cheese organization refutes what the Eschoes are claiming and contends that the women’s restroom was indeed occupied and employees were in fact working on an alternative solution to the situation.

Meanwhile, the Eschoes are standing their ground regarding the matter, with Kiyome lamenting, “I definitely don’t want any parent to go through what we went through.”

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted May 31, 2013

