Today, April 6, Billy Dee Williams turns 76 years-old. Mr. Williams is best known for portraying smooth dishonest, Lando Calrissian in two “Star Wars” movies. He’s an actor, artist, singer and writer. Williams was born in New York City, New York, the son of Loretta Anne, a West-Indian born elevator operator. He first appeared on Broadway in 1945 in “The Fireband Of Florence.” He later returned to Broadway as an adult in the 1960’s playing roles in shows like “The Cool World, and A Taste Of Honey.” The 1976 version of “I Have A Dream” starred Williams as Martin Luther King Jr. Apart from being on stage and on the big screen, he recorded a jazz LP in 1972 on which he sang several sing standards.

Happy Birthday Billy Dee Williams!