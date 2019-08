Colin Powell, who turns 76 today was an early poll front runner as a challenger to Bill Clinton in 1996, even though he never declared that he was running. The Harlem native said he had little to no interest in electoral politics. His career was defined by a speech he announced to the United Nations that sparked the case to the war in Iraq. He’s a very powerful man and has been seen all over the TV involved with anything politics related.

Happy Birthday Mr. Powell!