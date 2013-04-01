R&B singer Chris Brown may never live down the 2009 domestic assault charge he was slapped with after brutally beating girlfriend Rihanna. However, the Virginia native wants to turn the corner and acknowledged in a video interview today that he realizes what he did was wrong.

Brown, 23, sat down with NBC’s “Today” show host Matt Lauer to discuss, among other things, his relationship with Rihanna, the aftermath after the incident and his upcoming album “X.”

“I’ve been humbled by the whole experience,” he says. “From me losing everything, you know, to me having to regain public opinion or whatever it is but most importantly, you know, knowing that what I did was totally wrong and having to kind of deal with myself and kind of forgive myself in the same breath and being able to apologize to, you know, Rihanna and being able to be that man that can be who is a man, you know?”

Lauer dug in and mentioned that Brown’s attempt at a squeaky-clean image is marred by several recent infractions, such as the fights with fellow entertainers Frank Ocean and Drake. Lauer also mentioned Brown’s questionable social media output as well, even suggesting that Brown’s on good behavior for the moment just to sell his new record.

“I think everybody is entitled to their opinion. For me, it’s just a learning process. You know, I have to just take it one day at a time,” said a candid Brown. “I can’t make everybody like me [and] I think for my album and for what I’m promoting or whatever it is, it’s about me being positive.”

Chris Brown Acknowledges Assault Of Rihanna Was 'Wrong'

D.L. Chandler Posted April 1, 2013

