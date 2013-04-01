Videos
A Special Message From The President [VIDEO]

It’s April Fools Day and the White House decided to have some fun with Kid President.  First we get a very quick shot of the White House briefing room.  As Kid President enters the room he announces  “April Fools on all y’all…I’m Kid President and I hope everyone has an awesome day. It’s everybody’s duty to give the world a reason to dance. I made it to the White House! I’m here! Peace.” Then he walks slowly  out of the room, only to get stuck in the doorway. After the video ends, a small scene shows Kid President messing with some presidential technology.

Too Cute!

Check out the video below:

