Paladino Financial Group

Andy Paladino is the founder and owner of Paladino Financial Group (PFG). As a financial advisor, he provides financial planning and implementation of financial plans. PFG is a comprehensive financial advisory firm that helps a variety of individuals, families, business owners, executives, professional athletes, and nonprofit organizations.

We are committed to helping you improve your long-term financial potential. Our customized programs are designed to help grow, protect, and conserve your wealth by delivering a level of personalized service and knowledge.

Recognizing that economic forecasters may not always be accurate, Andy helps his clients understand possible future economic conditions and the potential effect on their financial plans. In addition, the impact that taxes have

on financial plans is always considered and analyzed. While many investors will state that they have an investment strategy in place, an important question that follows is, “Do you have a tax strategy in place?”