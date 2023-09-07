Early Morning Gospel View Full Schedule Early Morning Gospel

Early Morning Gospel started in early 2000 with Sandra Anderson and the late pioneer of radio the great bro. James Stephney. Early morning gospel is a long time dream of Sandra’s to allow as many local artist as well as the major artist the opportunity to be heard on the radio. Early morning Gospel moved to (at that time ) Radio One in 2008, After the passing of bro. Stephney Sandra kept the show going with different co-host down through the years but the fit that seems to stick is Sandra,Paula and the Bishop. Being the first and only quartet radio program in the city of Baltimore we are constantly do our part to help keep quartet on the air. Tune in every Sunday morning 8-9 am on wolb 1010 am and Praise 106.1 Fm for the very best in quartet music. Also the only quartet program in the city of Baltimore to broadcast simultaneously on AM and FM . Tune in and be blessed.