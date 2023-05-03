Local

Where To Find Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore

Published on May 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Savor the deliciousness of Mexican street tacos filled with tender birria or juicy carne asada, topped with onion, cilantro, and salsa, all wrapped in a corn tortilla

Source: grandriver / Getty


We’re just a few days away from Cinco De Mayo and we know you’re on the hunt for the best tacos and tequila you can find in Baltimore.

Well, look no further because we got you covered for the weekend!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Below are some of the places to find the best Birria tacos in Baltimore.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…

The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore

11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That’ll Satisfy Your Tastebuds

Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Best Snowball Stands In Baltimore

The post Where To Find Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Where To Find Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Guacamole Mexican Cuisine

2. San Pablo Street Tacos

3. El Soport Rica Comida Food Truck

4. Taco Town

5. Little Havana

6. Jose Tequilas

7. Papi’s Taco Joint

8. El Bufalo

9. Mex On The Run Food Truck

10. Taco Love Grill

11. Cocina Luchadoras

12. El Guapo Latin Cuisine

Close