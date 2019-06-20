On the heels of her landmark deal with Netflix, we take a look at Mock’s historic achievement and other trans women who’ve broken boundaries.

#Pride: 7 Trans Women Of Color You Should Know was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Janet Mock Source:Getty NY Times bestseller Janet Mock made history as the first trans woman to secure a landmark deal with Netflix that will allow her to develop a slate of projects with trans characters as the central focal point.

2. Janet Mock Source:Getty Mock is the creator of FX’s critically acclaimed show ‘Pose.’

3. Janet Mock Source:Getty Mock came out as a trans woman in a 2011 Marie Claire article, written by Kierna Mayo.

4. Janet Mock Source:Getty In 2014, Mock was honored on The Advocates “50 Most Influential LGBT People in Media”

5. Indya Moore Source:Getty ‘Pose’ actress Indya Moore became the first trans woman to grace the cover of Elle Magazine in

6. Indya Moore Source:Getty Indya Moore began working as a model for Dior and Gucci at 15-years-old.

7. Indya Moore Source:Getty She left home at 14-years-old because her parents were transphobic.

8. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty Actress Mj Rodriguez landed an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actress” for her role in FX’s “Pose.”

9. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty Rodriguez’s character on the hit show is a trans woman living with HIV while mothering a house of fellow trans and gay mentees.

10. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty The role made her a breakout star and soon she began covering magazines like Variety. She recently starred in a Coca Cola campaign where she revealed she began taking hormones at 24-years-old.

11. Isis King Source:Getty Long before making headlines for her role in Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us,’ Isis King was the first trans model to compete on “America’s Next Top Model.”

12. Isis King Source:Getty King’s appearance on cycle 11 and 17 made her one of the most visible trans women on TV.

13. Isis King Source:Getty Isis’ role in” When They See Us” garnered critical acclaim as it shown a light on the tribulations trans teens face at home.

14. Isis King Source:Getty In 2012, Isis became American Apparel’s first openly transgender model

15. Laverne Cox Source:Getty When Laverne Cox isn’t giving us a Beyonce twirl or showing off her bikini body, she’s advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

16. Laverne Cox Source:Getty Her role in Netflix’s beloved series “Orange Is The New Black,” earned her a Primetime Emmy Award making her the first openly transgender person to be nominated in any acting category.

17. Laverne Cox Source:Getty In 2014, Cox became the first openly transgender person to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

18. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty Before Amiyah Scott made her first TV appearance, she was known in the ballroom space for her stunning face and walk.

19. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty Her role in Lee Daniels’ “Star” made her the third openly transgender person to play a main trans character in a scripted television drama series (after Laverne Cox and Jamie Clayton).

20. Amiyah Scott Source:Getty Amiyah Scott turned down the opportunity to be a cast member on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

21. Tracey Norman Source:Getty Tracey Norman is the first African-American trans woman model to reach massive success as a model. She has appeared in such publications as Essence, Vogue Italia and Harper’s Bazaar India.

22. Tracey Norman Source:Getty Tracey Norman was the first Black model to have her face on Clairol’s Born Beautiful hair color boxes: No. 512, Dark Auburn.