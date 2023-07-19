Listen Live
Local

Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt

Published on July 19, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

Asian man using calculator to calculate expenses while holding family bills at his home.

Source: wutwhanfoto / Getty


Shocking? Maybe not.

A recently released study has ranked Maryland second in the nation for the highest amount of student loan debt.

The report released by ChamberofCommerce.org estimates that 808,600 student loan borrowers are in the state.

Combined, student loan borrowers owe around $34.5 billion which leaves each individual about $42,666 in debt.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Maryland only trails Washington D.C.

The study comes after the U.S. Department of Education said it would forgive more than 804,000 federal student loan borrowers “to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.”

However, that announcement followed the Supreme Court ruling against President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

To check out the full findings from the study, click here. Keep scrolling to see the top ten states.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…

Supreme Court Rejects Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Plan In Another Blow To Black America

THIS YOU?! White House Twitter Slams Hypocritical GOP On Student Loan Forgiveness

Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”

The post Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt appeared first on 92 Q.

Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Source:Getty

Total Debt: $6.1 billion

Borrowers: 111,200

Average Student Loan Debt: $54,856

2. Maryland

Maryland Source:Getty

Total Debt: $34.5 billion

Borrowers: 808,600

Average Amount Of Debt:$42,666

3. Georgia

Georgia Source:Getty

Total Debt:$65 billion

Borrowers: 1,607,400

Average Amount Of Student Loan Debt: $40,438

4. Virginia

Virginia Source:Getty

Total Debt: $41 billion 

Borrowers: 1,060,000 

Average Amount Of Student Loan Debt: 38,679

5. Florida

Florida Source:Getty

Total Debt: $95.8 billion

Borrowers: 2,531,200

Average Amount Of Student Debt: $37,848

6. Illinois

Illinois Source:Getty

Total Debt: $59 billion

Borrowers: 1,562,900

Average Amount Of Student Debt: $37,750

7. New York

New York Source:Getty

Total Debt: $88.9 billion

Borrowers: 2,359,800

Average Amount Of Student Debt: $37,673

8. Hawaii

Hawaii Source:Getty

Total Debt: $4.3 billion

Borrowers: 115,300

Average Amount Of Student Debt: $37,294

9. Vermont

Vermont Source:Getty

Total Debt: $2.8 billion

Borrowers: 75,100

Average Amount Of Student Debt: $37,284

10. California

California Source:Getty

Total Debt: $137.6 billion

Borrowers: 3,696,600

Average Amount Of Student Debt: $37,223

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close