All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Jay Z held his annual gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation and the star-studded affair raised $6 million over a two-day event for his charity that benefits those “facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post-secondary institutions.”
Black Hollywood arrived to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood drapes in their finest tailored suits and gowns. Invitations to the casino-themed soirée were extravagant as the event itself. Jay Z sent VIP guests like Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz, Rolex watches and a bottle of Ace Of Spades, which they shared on Instagram. Alicia Keys also hit the stage to perform.
Keep scrolling for images inside the Black excellent affair.
1. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: JAY-Z and Yo Gotti attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
2. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: JAY-Z, Yo Gotti and Meek Mill attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
3. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Marcelo Claure, JAY-Z and Yo Gotti attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
4. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Eddie Rosario, JAY-Z, Fabolous, Mr. Ruggs, Alex Todd and Kyle Thousand attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
5. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Juan "OG" Perez and JAY-Z attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
6. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Juan "OG" Perez, Yo Gotti, JAY-Z and Marcelo Claureattend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
7. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Jay- Z, Tyler Perry and Juan "OG" Perez attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
8. 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled arrives at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)
9. 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16:(L-R) Fabolous and Emily B arrive at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)
10. 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Normani arrives at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)
11. 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Emily B arrives at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)
12. 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: DJ Khaled arrives at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)
13. 2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16:Michael Blackson arrives at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Film Magic)
14. Shawn Carter Foundation GalaSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Bill Bean, Juan "OG" Perez, Yo Gotti, Marcelo Claure and Jay-Z attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)