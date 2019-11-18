Jay Z held his annual gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation and the star-studded affair raised $6 million over a two-day event for his charity that benefits those “facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post-secondary institutions.”

MUST SEE: Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before Hubby’s Gala Event

Black Hollywood arrived to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood drapes in their finest tailored suits and gowns. Invitations to the casino-themed soirée were extravagant as the event itself. Jay Z sent VIP guests like Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz, Rolex watches and a bottle of Ace Of Spades, which they shared on Instagram. Alicia Keys also hit the stage to perform.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Excited to announce 15X Grammy Award winning icon @AliciaKeys for an exclusive, one-night only performance on November 16th to benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation. The @hardrockholly pre-sale starts tomorrow, October 4 at 10 am ET, followed by the public on-sale on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/louK5JsYjx — Shawn Carter Foundation (@ShawnCarterSF) October 3, 2019

Keep scrolling for images inside the Black excellent affair.

All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com