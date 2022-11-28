Sean Taylor Statue Reveal Gets Mixed Reviews Leaving Fans Disappointed

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Washington Commanders may have won on the field on Sunday but their tribute to legendary Washington player Sean Taylor was seen as a big loss to The DMV fans!

This tribute was in honor of the 15th anniversary of the two-time pro-bowler‘s murder during a home invasion in 2007. Taylor was a fan favorite in D.C., and with the retirement of his number (21) in 20…, there was no question a statute in his honor was needed too.

The statue includes his iconic #21 jersey, his helmet and Taylor’s signature soccer cleats, which are all displayed securely behind a glass case at FedEx Field. But many are not understanding why an actual statue wasn’t made? Fans are feeling “embarrassed” and “disappointed” by a mannequin being chosen to honor a man that means so much to The DMV!

Washington fans across the country let their thoughts be heard through social media, checkout the reactions below and continue to rest in paradise Sean Taylor!

