5 Important Things To Do Before, During And After A Rolling Blackout

With summer pleasures come the smoldering heat, which for many is a fair balance of the elements. However, some parts of the U.S. are experiencing the heat wave at such a level that it’s causing rolling blackouts in the Northwest.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the situation, via AP News:
“The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celcius) was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday’s high temperature — a record-tying 105 F (40.6 Celsius).
About 8,200 utility customers in parts of Spokane lost power on Monday and Avista Utilities warned that there will be more rolling blackouts on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people, with the high temperature predicted at 110 F (43.3C), which would be an all-time record.”
Things ended up getting so bad that Avista had to implement deliberate blackouts, citing “a new peak demand” that resulted in the electric system having to proactively turn off power for some customers.
If you’re at risk of experiencing a rolling blackout or currently going through one at the moment, take these 5 important tips to get you through the darkest hours which hopefully can help:
1. BEFORE: Preparation Is Key – Emergency Kit, Contact Cards, Spare Keys
FEMA has the best emergency supply list to go by, which includes everything from water and flashlights to an emergency kit and backup chargers. Peep that in full for sure!
2. ANOTHER TIP: Preserve As Much Energy As Possible, By Any Means Possible
Only use flashlights, turn off/disconnect appliances, and — we know you may get hungry! — try to keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
3. DURING: Take In As Much Information As Possible
The best way to get through is to keep yourself informed on the situation. After you’ve done the basics of preserving the electricity, make sure you also have a portable radio to get any local broadcasts. However, do not call 911 for updates — life-threatening emergencies only!
4. AFTER: When In Doubt, Throw It Out!
To be safe, you should just clean out your fridge entirely of whatever’s not already eaten after getting through a blackout. However, it mainly applies to perishables exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees for two or more hours.
5. DON'T FORGET: Avoid Congestion By Staying Clear Of The Streets
We know they’re calling, but the streets are actually the one place you don’t want to go during any part of a blackout. Unnecessary travel, particularly of the automobile variety, will lead to excess traffic congestion. Don’t be that person.