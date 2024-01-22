WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET., Jan. 22 2024

As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day even, death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.

That sentiment was felt following the unfortunate passing recently of Activist and youngest son to the late Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King, Dexter King. He was 62 years old.

His family announced that he passed peacefully at home following a battle with prostate cancer.

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” said his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

May his legacy in the world live on forever.

Learn more below about who in our culture passed away so far this year in 2024:

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com