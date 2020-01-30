On The LYMS: J.Wyndal Gordon (Attorney) & Barbara Mellerson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 1.30.2020

On The Larry Young Morning Show was attorney J.Wyndal Gordon, Barbara Mellerson, Kenneth Brown, and Miko Baldwin to discuss the case of the 76 year old woman that was thrown to the ground by Baltimore County police officers.

Part 1



