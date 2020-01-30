larry young morning show
HomeLarry Young Morning Show

On The LYMS: J.Wyndal Gordon (Attorney) & Barbara Mellerson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] 1.30.2020

Posted 7 hours ago

On The Larry Young Morning Show was attorney J.Wyndal Gordon, Barbara Mellerson, Kenneth Brown, and Miko Baldwin to discuss the case of the 76 year old woman that was thrown to the ground by Baltimore County police officers.

Part 1

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

 

1. Barbara Mellerson

Barbara Mellerson Source:Radio One Digital

Barbara Mellerson (daughter of Rene Mellerson the 76 year old who was thrown down. Far left Kenny Brown ( Publisher of the North West Voice Newspaper) by Baltimore County Police officers.) Picture Credit : James Johnson barbara mellerson

2. Attorney J.Wyndal Gordon

Attorney J.Wyndal Gordon Source:Radio One Digital

Attorney J.Wyndal Gordon (The Warrior Lawyer) (Representing the 76 year old who was thrown down by Baltimore County Police officers.) (Rene Mellerson & family) Coach Butch McAdams & Larry Young Picture Credit : James Johnson attorney j.wyndal gordon

3. Barbara Mellerson

Barbara Mellerson Source:Radio One Digital

Barbara Mellerson (daughter of Rene Mellerson the 76 year old who was thrown down by Baltimore County Police officers.) Picture Credit : James Johnson barbara mellerson

4. Attorney J.Wyndal Gordon

Attorney J.Wyndal Gordon Source:Radio One Digital

Attorney J.Wyndal Gordon (The Warrior Lawyer) (Representing the 76 year old who was thrown down by Baltimore County Police officers.) (Rene Mellerson & family) Coach Butch McAdams & Larry Young Picture Credit : James Johnson attorney j.wyndal gordon

5. Barbara Mellerson

Barbara Mellerson Source:Radio One Digital

Barbara Mellerson (daughter of Rene Mellerson the 76 year old who was thrown down by Baltimore County Police officers.) Picture Credit : James Johnson barbara mellerson

Local
5 itemsAttorney J.Wyndal Gordon
On The LYMS: J.Wyndal Gordon (Attorney) & Barbara…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was attorney J.Wyndal Gordon, Barbara Mellerson, Kenneth Brown, and Miko Baldwin to discuss the…
01.30.20
On The LYMS: BC Exec Johnny “O” Olszewski…

On The Larry Young Morning Show was Baltimore County Executive Johnny “O” Olszewski  and Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones to…
01.29.20
Police Tape
Man Recovering After Early Morning Shooting

Baltimore City police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday in downtown Baltimore. It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the…
01.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close